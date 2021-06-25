Northern Trust Corp Sells 236,384 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $81,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in GATX by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

