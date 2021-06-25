JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 602,649 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 58.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

