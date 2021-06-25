JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 168,005 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

