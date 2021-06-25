JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 61,386 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Ameris Bancorp worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.27.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

