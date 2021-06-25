Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,811 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

OLN stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.