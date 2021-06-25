Coastal Investment Management L.P. Buys 61,343 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 266.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 34.6% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 195,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,612,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $380,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $267.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

