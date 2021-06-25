Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 246,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 130,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.