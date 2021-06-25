Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $1,106,842.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

