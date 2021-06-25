The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

