Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BGAOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
