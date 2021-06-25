Payfare’s (PAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Payfare (TSE:PAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Payfare has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.97 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

