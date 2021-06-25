Eight Capital Begins Coverage on GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.10 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:GGD opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$907.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$3.55.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

