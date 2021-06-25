Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 432 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 343.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.