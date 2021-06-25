10,542 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.74 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

