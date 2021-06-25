48,802 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,802 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,114.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

