Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Trinseo worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $196,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

