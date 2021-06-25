Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,210 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $97,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at $13,705,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,420 shares of company stock worth $12,728,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

