Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CLVS opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

