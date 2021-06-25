Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364,184 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

DRH stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.