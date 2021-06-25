AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81,132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of AngioDynamics worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.82. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

