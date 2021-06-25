Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 29,039 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,056,832.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,271.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

