Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Jack in the Box worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.