LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura lowered LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LPL opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. LG Display has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in LG Display by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.