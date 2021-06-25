Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €206.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €187.40 ($220.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €176.65. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

