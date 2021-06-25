Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.50 ($99.41).

Shares of KGX opened at €91.82 ($108.02) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.46.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

