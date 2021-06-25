Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €39.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR:SKB opened at €28.40 ($33.41) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 12 month high of €29.80 ($35.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $469.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.