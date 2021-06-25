Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

