Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $94,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

