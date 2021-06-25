Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 71,898 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Exponent worth $92,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exponent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

