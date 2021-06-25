Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,204,000.

NYSE EQNR opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

