Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.