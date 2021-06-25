Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 150,410 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after buying an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

OEC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

