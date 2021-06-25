UBS Group AG Sells 48,643 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

