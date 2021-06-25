Geode Capital Management LLC Has $91.61 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900,506 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $91,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $14,420,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

