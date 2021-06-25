Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,432 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $89,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after buying an additional 929,453 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after buying an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,672.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after buying an additional 401,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

