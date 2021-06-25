Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,169 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $88,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

