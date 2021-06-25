Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of CoreSite Realty worth $88,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

