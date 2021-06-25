The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CEO Sells $1,309,200.00 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SJM stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.90.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

