Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $1,462,099.60 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90.

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08.

Shares of UPWK opened at $57.45 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.