MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,630,500.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MGNX stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

