Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flughafen Zürich currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

FLGZY stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

