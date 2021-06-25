Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$11.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$11.80 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.85.

K opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.23.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Insiders have sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

