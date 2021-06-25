Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $424.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $424.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.80.

NYSE TWLO opened at $386.56 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $206.56 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 89.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Twilio by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

