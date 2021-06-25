Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO Sells $1,972,115.78 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -114.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

