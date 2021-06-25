Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO Sells $1,972,115.78 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -114.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
