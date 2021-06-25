Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

NYSE EXP opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.