Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 969.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CW stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

