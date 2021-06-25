Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

