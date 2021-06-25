Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

