Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

