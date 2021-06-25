Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $87,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $147.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

